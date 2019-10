FinTech start-up Asilimia wins $350,000 investment offer at SA Innovation Summit

2019 has been a big year for Kenyan FinTech start-up, Asilimia. It has scooped the Africa Cup at the SA Innovation Summit, walking away with a $350,000 investment offer from the Unicorn Group. CEO of Asilimia, Tekwane Mwendwa joins CNBC Africa for more.