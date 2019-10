Mo Ibrahim Foundation on strengthening Africa’s data landscape to meet SDGs

According to a new Governance report by Mo Ibrahim, strengthening Africa’s fragmented data landscape is key to meeting development targets. African governments and partners need to step up efforts to close ‘data gaps’ in SDGs tracking and ensure Agenda 2063 can be monitored and measured. Executive Director of Mo Ibrahim Foundation, Nathalie Delapalme joins CNBC Africa for more.