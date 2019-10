“No human has limits”: Kenyan athlete, Eliud Kipchoge on breaking his own record

On Saturday, the 34-year-old Kenyan, Eliud Kipchoge become the first human in history to run a sub-two-hour marathon in the city of Vienna, Austria. Kipchoge ran the 42.195km distance in an outstanding time of 1:59 making him the first human to break the two-hour barrier for the marathon. Eliud Kipchoge joins CNBC Africa for more.