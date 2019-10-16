Rwanda, Sweden to sign MoU to strengthen partnerships on sustainable development

Last night during a visit to Kigali by a delegation of nine Swedish companies hosted by the Sweden-Sub Saharan Africa Chamber of Commerce or SSACC, a MoU was signed between the organization and Private Sector Federation (PSF) of Rwanda to create, facilitate and support business collaborations and opportunities between the countries with a focus on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). For more on this agreement, President of SSACC, Asa Jarskog joins CNBC Africa.