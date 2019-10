Growthpoint scales up in UK as Brexit deal struck

The United Kingdom and the European Union have reached a draft Brexit deal in the eleventh hour of talks. This has happened on a day when South Africa’s largest listed real estate company Growthpoint is offering UK shopping centre owner Capital and Regional shareholders a premium of 100 per cent for their shares as they hope to have a controlling stake in the company. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Norbert Sasse, Group CEO of Growthpoint.