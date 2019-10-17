Mo Ibrahim Foundation: Why African govts should prioritise data collection

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation early this week released its latest African Governance Report, to shed light on progress in Agendas 2063 and 2030. It points to where policy efforts can be focused to tackle current governance challenges, and highlights the urgency of addressing the ‘data gap’ in Africa to ensure progress can be assessed and shortfalls addressed. Jay Naidoo, Board Member at the Mo Ibrahim Foundation joins CNBC Africa for more.