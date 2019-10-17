Sean Riskowitz on what Ramaphosa should do to attract foreign investment Sean Riskowitz, Managing Member of Protea Asset Management and the CEO of Conduit Capital spoke CNBC Africa about what Cyril Ramaphosa should do to attract foreign investment. October 17, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos Lesetja Kganyago on SA’s external debt, downgrade fears Videos Credo Wealth: What the Brexit deal means for SA investors Videos DIB Bank Kenya reveals expansion plans Videos Financing Rwanda’s infrastructure development article Entrepreneurial Edge: A multimillion dollar investment fund tackling Africa’s capital gap Videos Central Bank of Nigeria offers N430bn in OMO auction: Reviewing Nigerian fixed Income & Fx market Videos Brexit deal limits oil losses article MTN Group CEO Rob Shuter on what Africa needs to prosper Videos The cost of Eskom’s load-shedding on SA’s largest property company Videos One Africa’s Edwin Ikhuoria on why focus on children remains paramount to ending poverty in Africa Videos Adesola Adeduntan: Banks must be on the forefront of innovation to stay ahead Videos How this power woman hopes to effect change for SA economy Videos Growthpoint scales up in UK as Brexit deal struck Videos Mo Ibrahim Foundation: Why African govts should prioritise data collection Videos ICA’s Magomere on solving challenges facing cooperatives in Africa Videos Spear Reit CEO: How we managed to circumnavigate headwinds in SA’s property market Videos New Brexit deal agreed Videos ICT Chamber CEO Alex Ntale on the Innovation Center’s role in aiding Rwandan start-ups Videos Is your organisation ready for the future of work? Videos Why gas should have a greater role in SA’s new energy plan LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Op-Ed: The time is now for business to uplift society October 17, 2019 Lesetja Kganyago on SA’s external debt, downgrade fears October 17, 2019 Op-Ed: World Poverty Day: An opportunity to reimagine the future of... October 17, 2019 Sean Riskowitz on what Ramaphosa should do to attract foreign investment October 17, 2019 Credo Wealth: What the Brexit deal means for SA investors October 17, 2019 Video Lesetja Kganyago on SA’s external debt, downgrade fears October 17, 2019 Sean Riskowitz on what Ramaphosa should do to attract foreign investment October 17, 2019 Credo Wealth: What the Brexit deal means for SA investors October 17, 2019 DIB Bank Kenya reveals expansion plans October 17, 2019 Financing Rwanda’s infrastructure development October 17, 2019