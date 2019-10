Spear Reit CEO: How we managed to circumnavigate headwinds in SA’s property market

Cape Town-based property group Spear Reit cited that despite headwinds in the local economy its target distributions of 44.64 cents per share were achieved. This was a 7 per cent increase to the prior period. The company also completed two property acquisitions during the period worth R146 million. Spear Reit CEO, Quintin Rossi joins CNBC Africa for more.