The cost of Eskom’s load-shedding on SA’s largest property company Norbert Sasse, the CEO of Growthpoint reveals the impact of Eskom’s load-shedding on SA’s largest property company. October 17, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR article MTN Group CEO Rob Shuter on what Africa needs to prosper Videos One Africa’s Edwin Ikhuoria on why focus on children remains paramount to ending poverty in Africa Videos Adesola Adeduntan: Banks must be on the forefront of innovation to stay ahead Videos How this power woman hopes to effect change for SA economy Videos Growthpoint scales up in UK as Brexit deal struck Videos Mo Ibrahim Foundation: Why African govts should prioritise data collection Videos ICA’s Magomere on solving challenges facing cooperatives in Africa Videos Spear Reit CEO: How we managed to circumnavigate headwinds in SA’s property market Videos New Brexit deal agreed Videos ICT Chamber CEO Alex Ntale on the Innovation Center’s role in aiding Rwandan start-ups Videos Is your organisation ready for the future of work? Videos Why gas should have a greater role in SA’s new energy plan Daily Newsletter Peter Moyo responds to Old Mutual papers Videos Seacom, Vodacom partner to grow Africa footprint Daily Newsletter Experts weigh in on Eskom’s conspiracy Videos Saul Klein on how to build conscious leadership in organisations article Rwanda empowering youth to drive transformation Daily Newsletter FinTech start-up Asilimia wins $350,000 investment offer at SA Innovation Summit Daily Newsletter “No human has limits”: Kenyan athlete, Eliud Kipchoge on breaking his own record Videos Mo Ibrahim Foundation on strengthening Africa’s data landscape to meet SDGs LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Op-Ed: World Poverty Day: An opportunity to reimagine the future of... October 17, 2019 MTN Group CEO Rob Shuter on what Africa needs to prosper October 17, 2019 The cost of Eskom’s load-shedding on SA’s largest property company October 17, 2019 One Africa’s Edwin Ikhuoria on why focus on children remains paramount... October 17, 2019 Adesola Adeduntan: Banks must be on the forefront of innovation to... October 17, 2019 Video MTN Group CEO Rob Shuter on what Africa needs to prosper October 17, 2019 The cost of Eskom’s load-shedding on SA’s largest property company October 17, 2019 One Africa’s Edwin Ikhuoria on why focus on children remains paramount... October 17, 2019 Adesola Adeduntan: Banks must be on the forefront of innovation to... October 17, 2019 How this power woman hopes to effect change for SA economy October 17, 2019