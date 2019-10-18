Rwanda’s plans to expand on public spaces, social projects for Vision 2020

The City of Kigali this week made it to the Forbes’ list of the 20 best places to visit in 2020. Also, a fundraiser organised by Ellen DeGeners has generated about $5 million in efforts to raise funds for conservation of mountain gorillas in Rwanda. Finally, the Development Bank of Southern Africa has entered into Rwanda's financial sector. To breakdown this stories and what has been making rounds in the country, TV and Multimedia Editor of New Times, Olivia Ikilezi joins CNBC Africa.