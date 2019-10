AUX Capital CEO Chinedu Anozia on how to grow Nigeria’s capital markets

The Nigerian Stock Exchange says total transactions at the bourse increased by 15.95 per cent from about 398 in August to about $461.50 million as at 30th September this year. To discuss this and for an outlook on the trading session for the rest of the week, Chinedu Anozia, CEO of AUX Capital joins CNBC Africa.