Calgro M3 remains bullish on growth opportunities in its Memorial Parks

Calgro M3's share price was flat after its CEO Wikus Lategan said it remains bullish on growth opportunities in its Memorial Parks. This comes as the property developer scrapped its interim dividend and swung to a loss of 3.2 cents per share after having to deal with land invasions and a deliberate slowdown in operations across all development sites. Calgro M3 CEO, Wikus Lategan spoke to CNBC Africa for more.