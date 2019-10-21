Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba resigns

The leader of one of the biggest and richest cities in Africa has stepped down amid political wrangling. Businessman turned politician Herman Mashaba who surprised many when he went into politics, says he could no longer stomach his position and wanted to go rather than being pushed. Mashaba resigns as a both the mayor of Johannesburg and a DA member, But what happens now to the business projects that he was driving in Johannesburg .CNBC Africa's Karabo Letlhatlha reports.