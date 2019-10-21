Nigeria Customs Service: Why Nigeria temporary closed its borders

The Nigeria Customs Service says the failure of Nigeria's neighbouring countries to comply with Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Protocol on Transit of goods increased the trans-border economic and security challenges Nigeria contends with leading to its decision to partially and temporarily close its land borders. To discuss this, CNBC Africa's Christy Cole caught up with Deputy Comptroller and Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Customs Service, Joseph Attah.