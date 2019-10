SGR Phase 2 Operations begin despite viability & funding concerns

Over the past week we've seen stories coming out of Kenya such as the beginning of operations for the second phase of the Standard Gauge Railway despite viability and funding concerns – President Uhuru Kenyatta rejecting a bill to retain interest rate caps and the country setting up warehouses around the region to drive exports. For more context on these headlines, Analyst and SME Consultant, Victor Otieno joins CNBC Africa.