Shabbir Norath on how to attract foreign & local investment into SA

Foreign capital inflows into South Africa has slowed down, with many citing social, political and economic challenges as the country’s flaw in attracting investors. According to analyst Shabbir Norath a team effort is the answer to this crisis, as business, government and society needs to play a collaborative role in attracting foreign capital. Shabbir Norath, Head of Advisory Corporate Finance at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.