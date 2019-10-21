Understanding investment trends in Africa

Political reforms and the adoption of a continental-wide trade agreement create an enabling environment for economic growth and attraction of foreign direct investment. That’s according to this year’s EY attractiveness survey. The report also notes that job creation from FDI is at a five-year high. EY’s Africa Market Leader Roderick Wolfenden and Regional Managing Partner for West Africa, Henry Egbiki join CNBC Africa to discuss the investment trends in Africa....