Understanding the role of STEM education ahead of NEF Africa Science Week

At the recent World Economic Forum for Africa, the role of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education in driving Africa's journey towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) was widely debated. The Africa Science Week has been one practical way of bridging the gap towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution. CNBC Africa's Arnold Kwizera caught up with Managing Director of the Next Einstein Forum, Nathalie Munyampenda for more.