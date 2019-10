SA tops ABSA financial markets index for 2019 – This is how other African countries fared

South Africa tops the ABSA financial markets index for 2019. This index highlights economies with the clearest growth prospects in Africa. This year Botswana, Kenya and Namibia joined the ranks that scored over 50 in its pillar 1 structure and Egypt holds the highest score in macroeconomic opportunity. George Asante, Head of Global Markets at Absa Regional Operations joins CNBC Africa for more.