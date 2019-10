Sanjana Bhardwaj on how to curb malnutrition, maternal mortality in Nigeria

UNICEF’s Chief of Health, Sanjana Bhardwaj says solutions designed for maternal health must have women and children at the centre. While speaking to CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole about the latest UNICEF report on global child nutrition and maternal health, the UNICEF Chief maintained data gathering and evidence must be efficiently in unpacking health sector issues.