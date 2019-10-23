Botswana Decides: Why Botswana’s election could be decided by Ian Khama

In Botswana this morning hundreds of thousands of people queued up to vote in the country’s elections that promise to be one of the most contested in the country’s democratic history. The ruling BDP is looking to hold onto power that has lasted for more than half a century. Meanwhile a disgruntled former president called Ian Khama is looking to upset the apple cart by lending his support to the opposition. Joining CNBC Africa more is Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Analyst at Signal Risk.