DA’s Athol Trollip: It was my time to go The Democratic Alliance’s Athol Trollip explains his reasons for resigning. October 23, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos DA Leader Mmusi Maimane explains why he resigned Videos Entrepreneurial Edge: Chris Bishop speaks to Harry Ghandi on his entrepreneurial journey article How Nigeria can leverage agriculture to fight malnutrition in Africa Videos SA’s September headline consumer inflation slows – what does this mean for interest rates? Videos Key issues to watch as Botswana heads to the polls East Africa Bank of Kigali CEO: How innovation and technology is disrupting the banking sector East Africa Safaricom backs down on data expiry losses East Africa Improved CPO & rubber sales puts a shine on Okomu Oil Palm’s revenue Videos More activity driven by liquidity of T-bills: Nigerian FX markets Videos How Nigeria’s border closure is affecting trade with its neighbours article OMO auction expected to mop up excess liquidity in Nigeria’s money markets Videos Understanding how cocoa industry influences the global market Videos Transcorp Consortium bids N105.3bn for acquisition of Afam Power article How traditional broadcasters are reinventing themselves in the digital age Videos SA’s CPI falls to 4.1% in September East Africa Inaugural Russia-Africa Summit kicks off: Here’s how African economies stand to benefit Videos Faizel Ismail on the investment case for Africa Videos This is how much SA should to spend on water infrastructure to avert a crisis East Africa President Uhuru rejects rate cap – how will this impact Kenyan banks? East Africa Craft Production Centres playing a key role in tackling youth unemployment in Rwanda LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts DA Leader Mmusi Maimane explains why he resigned October 23, 2019 DA’s Athol Trollip: It was my time to go October 23, 2019 Entrepreneurial Edge: Chris Bishop speaks to Harry Ghandi on his entrepreneurial... October 23, 2019 How Nigeria can leverage agriculture to fight malnutrition in Africa October 23, 2019 SA’s September headline consumer inflation slows – what does this mean... October 23, 2019 Video DA Leader Mmusi Maimane explains why he resigned October 23, 2019 DA’s Athol Trollip: It was my time to go October 23, 2019 Entrepreneurial Edge: Chris Bishop speaks to Harry Ghandi on his entrepreneurial... October 23, 2019 How Nigeria can leverage agriculture to fight malnutrition in Africa October 23, 2019 SA’s September headline consumer inflation slows – what does this mean... October 23, 2019