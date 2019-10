Key issues to watch as Botswana heads to the polls

Thousands of people queued up to vote in Botswana today for the hotly-contested elections that could challenge the ruling party’s hold onto power. The former president of the ruling party, Ian Khama broke away from the Botswana Democratic Party and joined the opposition party due to internal disagreements. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the outcome is Journalist, Kealeboga Dihutso.