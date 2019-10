SA’s CPI falls to 4.1% in September

Annual consumer price inflation fell to 4.1 per cent in September from 4.3 per cent in August. Statistics South Africa has cited that inflation has now been below 4.5 per cent for the past three months and remained below the South African Reserve Bank’s 6 per cent monetary policy ceiling since April 2017. Statistics South Africa Chief Director, Patrick Kelly joins CNBC Africa for more.