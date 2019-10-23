SA’s September headline consumer inflation slows – what does this mean for interest rates?

South Africa’s headline consumer inflation slowed to 4.1 per cent year-on-year in September, from 4.3 per cent in August, data from Statistics South Africa showed. This paves the way for a drop in interest rates when the South African Reserve Bank meets next month. But crucial to its decision will be Moody's sovereign rating on 1 November. Investec Chief Economist, Annabel Bishop joins CNBC Africa for more.