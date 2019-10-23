This is how much SA should to spend on water infrastructure to avert a crisis

According to the World Economic Forum, fresh water is one of the largest global risks to impact the world over the next decade. In Africa water scarcity has become a dire issues and according to the WEF report, Northern Africa has 92 per cent safe water coverage while Sub-Saharan Africa remains at a low 60 per cent of coverage which leaves 40 per cent of the 783 million people in that region without access to clean drinking water. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Andrew Johnstone, Founder of GCS Water and Environmental Consultants and Benoit Le Roy, Co-founder of South African Water Chamber.