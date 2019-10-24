African billionaire Patrice Motsepe tackles unemployment

African billionaire Patrice Motsepe has become the latest businessman to try tackle the unemployment crisis in South Africa. His foundation has launched a R100 million jobs fund, together with 33 of the largest religious based organisations that promises to not only create thousands of jobs but ensure that good governance and ethics are adhered to. CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters spoke with him at the launch and asked how this fund would be different from other initiatives that also promise to create jobs.