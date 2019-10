Altron CEO Mteto Nyati on earnings, Brexit & acquisition plans

Technology company Altron cited that it is on track to achieve its five-year goal of doubling its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by 2021.The group’s EBITDA rose to 19 per cent to R803 million for the period and saw a slight increase of 4 per cent for its headline earnings per share. Altron CEO, Mteto Nyati joins CNBC Africa for more.