Clicks’ focus on SA pays off

Clicks, a darling of investors, annual dividends grew 17 per cent to 327 cents apiece after further extending its reach in the pharmacy market and gaining new bulk distribution contracts. The retailer said it has adapted well to trading in this protracted economic downturn and is confident of sustaining volume growth in the year ahead by growing market share. Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO, Clicks Group joins CNBC Africa for more.