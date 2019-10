Up to 1,000 people set to lose jobs in Kenya’s floral sector

In what is turning out to be a tough year, over 1,000 Kenyan employees are set to become jobless before the end of the year. Multi-national flower firm, Finlays Kenya has announced that it will be closing down its two farms in Kericho County which currently employs hundreds of Kenyans as casual labourers among other tasks. CEO of Kenya Flower Council, Clement Tulezi joins CNBC Africa for more.