What to expect from the upcoming African Investment Forum 2019

The African Investment Forum 2019 roadshow is underway to provide opportunities to preview infrastructure opportunities within the African continent. This year's focus is on structuring deals, screenings and enhancing projects while attracting co-investors and facilitating transactions to unlock the continents multi-billion-dollar opportunities. CNBC Africa's Kopano Gumbi spoke to Musa Tshabalala, CEO at the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency.