The first Starbucks in sub-Saharan Africa opened in 2016 through a partnership between South Africa’s Taste Holdings and Starbucks. In November 2018, after opening 12 stores, Taste paused the rollout of new Starbucks locations. It said Starbucks wasn’t making enough money to continue opening new locations. But Taste has a plan to get Starbucks back on track. In August 2019, the company started opening stores again with its 13th location.

