Zenith Bank CEO: How to look at the earnings

Nigerian Tier-1 lender, Zenith Bank reported a 4.5 per cent rise in its 9-months profit after tax to N150.7 billion. However, the commercial bank recorded a 6.1 per cent decline in net interest income to N214.6 billion. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Group Managing Director and CEO of Zenith Bank joins CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi for more.