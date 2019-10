Barrick Gold Corporation to resume operations in TZ after settling $300mn dispute

Barrick Gold Corporation announced it will resume agreeing to pay $300 million to the government to end a long running tax dispute. Also the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange third quarter turnover jumped more than 20 times higher compared with that of the previous quarter. Alpha Marwa, Managing Partner, Vervet Global Tanzania joins CNBC Africa for the country's money market review.