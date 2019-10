Diaspora community playing key role in Rwanda’s development

Ever since Rwanda Day was introduced in 2010, there has been a steady increase in remittances and Rwandans living abroad have played a significant role in the country’s transformation. Diaspora remittances were $98.2 million in 2010 and a year after the launch of Rwanda Day, the number increased to $166.2 million and in 2016/2017 they increased to $181.9 million....