My Worst Day: One on one with Tom Ilube Founder of Crossword Cybersecurity

Tom Ilube is the founder and CEO of Crossword Cybersecurity plc, which was admitted to the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) on the London Stock Exchange in December 2018. With an illustrious career culminating in his admission on the UK Powerlist as the most powerful person of African and Caribbean decent, Ilube has seen his fair share of both good and bad days. Find out which one stands out above all others in this all new episode of My Worst Day with Peace Hyde....