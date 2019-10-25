Nigerian equities watch: Investors cautious as earnings trickle in As more 9-month earnings trickle in – to breakdown some of these results, Rotimi Fakayejo, Stockbroker and Capital Market Analyst joins CNBC Africa. October 25, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos NSE X-Kathon announces winners Videos Nigerian fixed income & FX market review article Here for Africa: Unlocking Africa’s sustainable finance Videos Diaspora community playing key role in Rwanda’s development My Worst Day My Worst Day: One on one with Tom Ilube Founder of Crossword Cybersecurity Videos Team Requid wins first ever NSE X-Kathon: Requid Co-founder Felix Imafidon speaks Videos Olusola Teniola on why Nigeria’s telcos must be transparent in USSD pricing, end-user billing Videos CBN bars individuals, local corporates from OMO Auctions in Nigerian markets Videos SA netball team crowned 2019 Africa Cup champions Videos City of Johannesburg website hacked Videos Zimbabwe embarks on anti-sanctions crusade Videos Zimbabwe sanctions: What you need to know? Videos Adenike Adeyemi on nurturing Africa’s young entrepreneurs Videos TP ICAP launches data package covering African OTC markets East Africa Facebook tightens content policy with 3rd party fact-checking workshop in Nairobi East Africa RDB’s Emmanuel Nsabimana on the importance of hotel grading in the digital era Debates Road to the #AfricaInvestmentForum: Addressing Africa’s infrastructure challenges Videos What to expect from the upcoming Africa Investment Forum 2019 article Nigeria cracks down on abusive Islamic schools Videos Zanu PF SA demands immediate lifting of economic sanctions on Zimbabwe LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Op-Ed: Reinventing immunisation in Africa October 25, 2019 NSE X-Kathon announces winners October 25, 2019 Nigerian equities watch: Investors cautious as earnings trickle in October 25, 2019 Nigerian fixed income & FX market review October 25, 2019 Here for Africa: Unlocking Africa’s sustainable finance October 25, 2019 Video NSE X-Kathon announces winners October 25, 2019 Nigerian equities watch: Investors cautious as earnings trickle in October 25, 2019 Nigerian fixed income & FX market review October 25, 2019 Here for Africa: Unlocking Africa’s sustainable finance October 25, 2019 Diaspora community playing key role in Rwanda’s development October 25, 2019