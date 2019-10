SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

South African gymnast, Caitlin Rooskrantz will be flying the flag high as she represents the country at the 2020 Olympics. She is the first 17-year-old South African female athlete to qualify for the Olympics at the World Championships happening in Tokyo, Japan. Head Coach Ilse Pelser and Caitlin Rooskrantz join CNBC Africa for more.