Sabric reassures consumers as banks are hit by ransom attacks

The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) confirmed that South Africa bank industry had experienced a series of Distributed Denial of Service attacks on banks. Sabric says that it’s not a hack or data breach so the questions is what is it and what’s the worst case scenario? CNBC Africa's Karabo Letlhatlha spoke to Sabric acting CEO, Susan Potgieter for more.