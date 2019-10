Access Bank looks to buy Transnational Bank of Kenya: How will this affect Nigeria’s banking space

Nigerian Tier-1 lender, Access Bank says it is ready to acquire the Transnational Bank of Kenya. CEO of Access Bank; Herbert Wigwe, says he anticipates that the deal will be concluded before the end of next week. Head of Research at Vetiva, Usoro Essien joins CNBC Africa for a focus on Nigeria’s banking space.