CEO Darren Hele breaks down Famous Brands’s half-year results

Famous Brands has released its interim results for the six months-end August 2019. The food services franchisor which owns Mugg & Bean, Steers and Wimpy has seen a rise of consumers ordering food online, putting the sustainability of restaurants on the line. The group declared an interim dividend of 90 cents per share. CEO of Famous Brands, Darren Hele joins CNBC Africa to discuss the numbers further.