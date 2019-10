Kennedy Kanyi of AzaHub on how youth should be empowered through digital education

Digital technology is redefining our world and reality in many ways. The younger generations should be at the fore front exploring new approaches and using technology to unleash the full power of innovation in the years ahead – to answer the question are young people ready for the future of work and what should be done to empower them, Kennedy Kanyi, Founder AzaHub Coding Centers joins CNBC Africa.