Nigeria’s revenue drive creating mixed reactions amongst economic classes

Nigeria's Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) says it generated just over N4 trillion in the first 9-months of the year. But the agency's N8.5 trillion revenue target for next year, has led to the introduction of some initiatives that have stirred up mixed reactions. Partner and West Africa Tax Leader at PwC Nigeria, Taiwo Oyedele joins CNBC Africa to assess the implications of recent initiatives.