Here’s what finmin Mboweni’s MTBPS should address to revive the economy

As Public Enterprises Minister, Pravin Gordhan announced a special paper on Eskom and unemployment hit a 11 year low the Currency took a hit. The rand reversed the gains of recent past, losing as much 20 cents to the dollar. Will tomorrow's medium-term budget policy statement by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni also wag the currency tail? What will happen to our state owned enterprises? Xhanti Payi, Lead Researcher and Economist at Nascence Advisory joins CNBC Africa for pre medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).