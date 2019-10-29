Nonso Obikili on Nigeria’s operating environment

Nigeria’s Manufacturing Purchasing Index stood at 58.2 index points in October indicating an expansion in the manufacturing sector for the thirty-first consecutive month. Meanwhile, consumers’ overall confidence outlook rose in the third quarter of the year as more consumers were optimistic in their outlook. Nonso Obikili, Director at Turgot Centre for Economics & Policy Research joins CNBC Africa from Abuja to assess the operating environment for businesses in Nigeria.