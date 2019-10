RCS buys Absa portion of Edcon store card debtors’ book

RCS a subsidiary of BNP Paribas has acquired the Absa funded portion of the Edcon Store Card debtor’s book. RCS has also secured the right to provide consumer finance products to Edcon customers. Grant Pattison, CEO of Edcon Group and Regan Adams, CEO of RCS Group join CNBC Africa for more.