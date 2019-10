Tough economy weighs on Octodec results

Property group Octodec Investments has been hit by South Africa’s subdued economic and consumer environment as it saw a 28 per cent decrease in its diluted headline earnings per share. The group also disposed 19 non -core and under-performing properties and had a decrease in occupancy levels in total and core vacancies of 18 per cent and 11.5 per cent respectively. Jeffrey Wapnick, Managing Director of Octodec joins CNBC Africa for more.