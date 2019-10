What impact has Nairobi-New York direct flights had one year on?

Today marks one year since the flagging off of the historic Nairobi to New York daily direct flight. During the launch, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the 15 hour flight to US will open up Kenya and the region to the world and boost the continent’s economic growth. To breakdown how much of an impact this flight has had thus far, Sebastian Mikosz, CEO of Kenya Airways joins CNBC Africa.