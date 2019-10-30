Chapel Hill: Liquidity in OMO market likely to reduce on OMO guideline

Chapel Hill says the directive by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) limiting individuals and local corporates from participating in Open Market Operations (OMO) Auctions, is an indication that the Apex Bank is ready to begin to roll back its balance sheet expansion, flatten or reduce the pace of growth. For a focus on Nigeria’s equities market, Macro and Fixed Income Analyst at Chapel Hill Denham, Omotola Abimbola joins CNBC Africa for more.