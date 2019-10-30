Kenya Airways on earnings, nationalisation & expansion plans

Kenya Airways reported a loss of about $74 million for the 12 month period ended December 2018 from a loss of about $63 million reported in the nine month period ended in December 2017, attributing the loss to the high cost of fuel, high salaries and fleet ownership. Revenue for the 12 month period increased to about $1 billion compared to about $798 million reported during the 9 Month period ended 31 December 2017. Sebastian Mikosz, CEO of Kenya Airways joins CNBC Africa for more.